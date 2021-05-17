Bailey had four shots on goal and four blocked shots in the Islanders 4-3 overtime victory in the playoff opener versus the Penguins on Sunday.

Bailey had a quiet regular season with eight goals and 27 assists in 54 games but did finish hot with seven helpers in his last seven games. The Islanders will only advance in the playoffs with contributions from all four lines and players willing to sacrifice their bodies. His four blocked shots were tied for the most in this game with Scott Mayfield and may show that Bailey understands how the Islanders will need to compete for the Stanley Cup.