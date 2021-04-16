Bailey (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Bailey's status for Friday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Islanders' take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to plug him into their daily lineups should plan accordingly. He's picked up 25 points in 43 games this season.
