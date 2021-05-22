Bailey scored a goal on three shots in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh Saturday in Game 4.
Bailey broke a scoreless deadlock 8:07 into the second period, putting away a wrist shot from the left circle with Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry caught too deep in his net. It was the second goal of the series for the 31-year-old Bailey, who has also totaled 10 shots on goal.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Lone goal in Game 2 loss•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Four shots on goal in victory•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Troika of assists in win•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sparks offense in return•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Returning to action•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Will sit out Sunday•