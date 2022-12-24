Bailey hasn't been able to wrinkle the twine in his last five games and has only done so once in his last 14 contests.

Bailey does have two helpers in his last five games and five in his previous nine contests, so he hasn't been invisible on the ice. Still, the Islanders will be asking more from Bailey, and just about every healthy forward as the team is going through an injury crisis. Going into the holiday break, the team has five forwards out of the lineup. The organization will hope that they can get back one or two of those players when they resume playing Tuesday versus the Penguins.