Islanders' Josh Bailey: Good to go
As expected, Bailey (rest) will be in the lineup for Saturday's game in Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bailey took a partial maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing Saturday's contest. The veteran forward, who's notched six goals and 13 points in 17 games this campaign, will slot into his usual role skating on the Islanders' third line and second power-play unit against the Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.