Islanders' Josh Bailey: Good to go

As expected, Bailey (rest) will be in the lineup for Saturday's game in Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey took a partial maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing Saturday's contest. The veteran forward, who's notched six goals and 13 points in 17 games this campaign, will slot into his usual role skating on the Islanders' third line and second power-play unit against the Flyers.

