Islanders' Josh Bailey: Has resumed skating

Bailey (lower body) skated prior to practice Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

While this is a positive sign in his recovery the Isles have yet to announce what Bailey's availability will be for the game Monday in Montreal. He has missed the past two games due to the injury and with the Isles playing back to back games to start the week, they may elect to play it safe and hold Bailey out of the lineup until Thursday versus Boston.

