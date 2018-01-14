Islanders' Josh Bailey: Has resumed skating
Bailey (lower body) skated prior to practice Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
While this is a positive sign in his recovery the Isles have yet to announce what Bailey's availability will be for the game Monday in Montreal. He has missed the past two games due to the injury and with the Isles playing back to back games to start the week, they may elect to play it safe and hold Bailey out of the lineup until Thursday versus Boston.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Won't play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Forced to leave game•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds three helpers to take league lead•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...