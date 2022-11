Bailey was a healthy scratch for the game Monday versus the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This was the second time coach Lane Lambert has sat Bailey this season. Bailey only has three goals and five points in 15 games this season. Lambert stated after the game that he is pleased with the play of Bailey, so perhaps this is just his way of making sure the 33-year-old Bailey can play up to his capabilities over a long season. Bailey will next get a chance to play Thursday in Nashville.