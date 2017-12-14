Islanders' Josh Bailey: Helps out on both goals

Bailey assisted on both of his team's goals in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Bailey is now up to 30 assists on the year and has four in his past three games. It looks like he's on another hot streak after a slight downtick earlier this month, so ride his assist totals.

