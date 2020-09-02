Bailey registered a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 5.

Bailey slammed home a loose puck at the side of the net early in the second period to break a scoreless deadlock. He also picked up a helper on Brock Nelson's third-period goal. The 30-year-old winger has enjoyed a terrific postseason with a team-leading 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) in 14 games.