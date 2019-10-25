Islanders' Josh Bailey: Leads team in scoring
Bailey scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Coyotes.
Bailey now has eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine games so far. And go figure -- that leads the Isles in scoring. Bailey is available in a lot of leagues, so check your wire. You may get lucky.
