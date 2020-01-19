Islanders' Josh Bailey: Leaves game with illness
Bailey (illness) left Sunday's game against the Hurricanes and will not return.
Bailey saw just 4:42 of ice time in the contest before hitting the locker rooms early. Fortunately, because he's sick and not injured, there's a good chance he'll be ready to play in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers. An update on his availability for that game will likely be made prior to the contest.
