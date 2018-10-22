Islanders' Josh Bailey: Leaves practice early
Bailey (undisclosed) left Monday's practice, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Bailey sits tied for second on the team with six points in seven games and has been a bright spot in an otherwise slow start to the season for the Islanders. Head coach Barry Trotz didn't seem too concerned after practice regarding Bailey's departure due to muscle tightness, and with New York off till Wednesday the 29-year-old forward will benefit from an extended period of rest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.