Islanders' Josh Bailey: Leaves practice early

Bailey (undisclosed) left Monday's practice, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Bailey sits tied for second on the team with six points in seven games and has been a bright spot in an otherwise slow start to the season for the Islanders. Head coach Barry Trotz didn't seem too concerned after practice regarding Bailey's departure due to muscle tightness, and with New York off till Wednesday the 29-year-old forward will benefit from an extended period of rest.