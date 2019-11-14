Islanders' Josh Bailey: Leaves practice
Bailey (soreness) left practice about halfway through Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz stated that Bailey was just banged up and sore after playing the Maple Leafs on Wednesday and he should be in the lineup Saturday in Philadelphia. The return of several injured Islanders has seen Bailey moved back to the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier, but Trotz mentioned Wednesday that one thing he likes about Bailey is the ability to use him on different lines and in different positions.
