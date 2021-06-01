Bailey scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Bailey's offense has come alive in the playoffs with four goals and three helpers in eight contests. This was his first power-play point in the postseason. The winger has added 21 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in a second-line role. Bailey could carry some appeal as a roster filler in DFS given his recent hot run, although he's not an overly physical player (eight hits, nine blocked shots in the playoffs).