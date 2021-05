Bailey scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 2.

Bailey got the Islanders on the board with a nifty goal late in the second period, making a move in the left circle before roofing a backhander past Tristan Jarry from the slot. It was the first point of the series for the 31-year-old Bailey, who registered eight goals and 27 assists in 54 regular-season games.