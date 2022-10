Bailey will try to register his first point of the season Wednesday versus the Rangers.

There are a whole bunch of zeroes on the stat sheet for Bailey. He has zero goals, assists, or penalty minutes, and even his rating is zero. Bailey has also been a healthy scratch for a game as new head coach Lane Lambert tries to get him going. What will Lambert try Wednesday? He has put Bailey on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom.