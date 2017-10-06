Islanders' Josh Bailey: Looks ready to go
Bailey (personal) is projected to play Friday night against the host Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.
The top-six winger was held out of practice Wednesday due to the birth of his child. All signs point to Bailey suiting up for this season opener in Columbus, and the fantasy hockey populous should be eager to see how the power-play contributor performs after he established a career-high 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists) without missing a single game last season.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Absent from practice•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unprotected for Vegas draft•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sets new personal mark in points•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Picks up another assist Saturday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Will play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Under the weather, but expected to play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...