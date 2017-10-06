Islanders' Josh Bailey: Looks ready to go

Bailey (personal) is projected to play Friday night against the host Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.

The top-six winger was held out of practice Wednesday due to the birth of his child. All signs point to Bailey suiting up for this season opener in Columbus, and the fantasy hockey populous should be eager to see how the power-play contributor performs after he established a career-high 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists) without missing a single game last season.