Islanders' Josh Bailey: Misses morning skate
Bailey was not on the ice for the morning skate prior to the Islanders taking on the Ducks on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This may be nothing as Bailey also didn't skate before the season opener in Carolina but still played that night. No injury has been reported. Bailey would be a loss to the Islanders if he were to miss the game as he has four points (1G, 3A) in the first four games for the team.
