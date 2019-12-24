Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved to center
Bailey played center with Andrew Ladd and Michael Dal Colle flanking him during the Islanders 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Coach Barry Trotz has been changing up his lines frequently of late and there is no reason to believe that this trio will stick together for any length of time. The Islanders lack depth at center and Trotz is just trying to find a combination that works. Bailey is having a disappointing season with eight goals, 14 assists, and a rating of minus-3 in 35 games. More will be expected of Bailey along with most of the forwards for the Islanders after the holiday break.
