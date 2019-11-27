Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved to scoring line
Bailey was moved to the top line during practice Tuesday with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz switched up several lines as he wasn't happy with the team's performance during their 3-0 loss to Anaheim on Monday. Bailey has bounced around the top three lines all season and his stay with Barzal and Lee may last a period, a game, a week, there really is no way to tell as Trotz does like to change up his lines when he feels things aren't going his way. On the season Bailey has seven goals and 14 points in 22 games. Bailey is on pace to eclipse the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career but is also on pace to have his least total points in four seasons. Like many Islanders, scoring has been tough to come by this year.
