Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved to top line

Bailey has been moved back to the top line, Newsday reports.

Bailey originally was slotted to play on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee, but coach Barry Trotz wants to see how he meshes with Anthony Beauvillier and Matthew Barzal. This move seemed to pay immediate dividends as Bailey had his first points of the preseason, goal and two assists, Friday versus the Rangers. Whether or not this move is permanent, remains to be seen.