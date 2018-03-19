Islanders' Josh Bailey: Multi-point effort in loss
Bailey finished with a goal and an assist in Sunday's loss to Carolina.
Not only did Bailey snap a five-game scoreless streak Sunday, but it was his first multi-point game in 15 outings. While Bailey has scored nearly a point-per-game over the course of the season, it's fair to say that his play has been trending downward for some time. Since Feb. 11, Bailey has four goals, seven points --including just three with the man advantage, and a minus-10 rating in 16 games.
