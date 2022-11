Bailey recorded an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Bailey has earned all five of his points this season in the last seven games. He's looked decent in a top-line role at even strength, though the 33-year-old is more of a playmaking winger and has just two assists through 12 contests. He's added 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating, but he'll need to show a lot more to be trusted as a depth option in fantasy.