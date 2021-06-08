Bailey registered a goal and an assist with a pair of hits in Monday's 5-4 win over Boston in Game 5.
Bailey picked up both of his points during the second period, first assisting on Kyle Palmieri's power-play tally at 4:49, then sniping an even-strength goal just under 10 minutes later to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. Bailey had entered the night with just one point through the first four games of the series. He has five goals and four assists in 11 playoff tilts overall.
