Bailey registered a goal and an assist with a pair of hits in Monday's 5-4 win over Boston in Game 5.

Bailey picked up both of his points during the second period, first assisting on Kyle Palmieri's power-play tally at 4:49, then sniping an even-strength goal just under 10 minutes later to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. Bailey had entered the night with just one point through the first four games of the series. He has five goals and four assists in 11 playoff tilts overall.