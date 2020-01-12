Islanders' Josh Bailey: Nets helper

Bailey had an assist in the Islanders 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

The assist was the first point for Bailey in seven games. To date Bailey has had a disappointing season with only eight goals and 16 assists in 43 games, not to mention a rating of minus-9. This is not what the Islanders had in mind when they re-signed Baily to a six-year $30 million contract in February of 2018. Bailey has never scored more than 18 goals in a season and that is unlikely to change this year but he is usually good for 40+ assists, but it's not looking like he will approach that total either. Currently, Bailey is on pace to have his worst season since the 2015-16 campaign when he only had 12 goals and 20 assists in 81 games.