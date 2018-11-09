Islanders' Josh Bailey: Nets pair in loss
Bailey scored both goals in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Bailey scored on the game's first shot, spinning and scoring on Andrei Vasilevskiy less than four minutes into Thursday night's contest, also adding a marker in the third period that tied the game. The 29-year-old has at least a point in nine of his last 10 games and now is at five goals and 17 points for the season.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Streak at eight games and 11 points•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Extends point streak to seven•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Collects two assists in win•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Leaves practice early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...