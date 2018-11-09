Islanders' Josh Bailey: Nets pair in loss

Bailey scored both goals in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Bailey scored on the game's first shot, spinning and scoring on Andrei Vasilevskiy less than four minutes into Thursday night's contest, also adding a marker in the third period that tied the game. The 29-year-old has at least a point in nine of his last 10 games and now is at five goals and 17 points for the season.