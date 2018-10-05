Islanders' Josh Bailey: Nets winner in OT
Bailey (back) scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
It came on the power play. Bailey is coming off his best season ever. Thursday's goal is a great sign that he can continue to build off that success.
