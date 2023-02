Bailey (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against Los Angeles, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey also missed the Islanders' previous three games because of the injury. He did take part in Friday's practice though, so he seems to be making progress in his recovery. The 33-year-old has six goals and 21 points in 54 contests this season. With Bailey still out, Arnaud Durandeau is projected to stay in the lineup for the third consecutive game.