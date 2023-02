Bailey (upper body) isn't expected to travel to Pittsburgh for Monday's game against the Penguins, Islanders coach Lane Lambert told Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Bailey wasn't available for Saturday's 6-2 loss against Boston, so Monday's contest will represent his second straight game out of the lineup. He has six goals and 21 points in 54 outings this season. Ross Johnston drew into the lineup for Saturday's game and might play again Monday.