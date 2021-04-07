Bailey had an assist, his 500th career point, in the Islanders 1-0 shutout victory over the Capitals on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey has set several milestones this season as he played in his 900th career game in late March. Bailey is having a quiet season with six goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-9 in 38 games. Still, he has been a mainstay on the second line with Brock Nelson and, for the most part, Anthony Beauvillier. Bailey has never scored more than 18 goals in a season and only eclipsed the 60 point mark once.