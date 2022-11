Bailey scored a late goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the host Maple Leafs.

Bailey scored his first goal in seven games, sending Monday's matchup into the extra stanza. The 33-year-old right winger gained possession of a loose puck following a turnover by goalie Erik Kallgren and skated from behind the net to the right face-off circle where he converted his fourth goal with 2:58 remaining. Monday's marker came on Bailey's lone shot on goal during 15:03 of ice time.