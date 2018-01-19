Islanders' Josh Bailey: Notches helper in return

Bailey collected an assisted and logged 21:46 of ice time (2:18 on the power play) during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

After missing four games with a lower-body injury, it was encouraging to see Bailey right back on the scoresheet in his return to the lineup. The winger has recorded 12 goals and 39 assists through 43 games, and his 3.98 points per 60 minutes rank third in the league among all regular skaters. Fantasy owners can return to starting Bailey confidently in all settings.