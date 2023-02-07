Bailey registered a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

This was Bailey's first point in the last six games. The Islanders seem to be frustrated by his lack of production, as he was bumped down to the fourth line ahead of the NHL All-Star break, and Bo Horvat -- who's enjoying a career year -- was acquired in a trade with the Canucks in an attempt to stabilize the top line. Bailey rejoined the top-six group of forwards and picked up 17:36 of ice time against the Flyers, but the pressure is on for him to shift into a better gear offensively.