Islanders' Josh Bailey: Notches power-play helper
Bailey picked up an assist on the power play in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
He also went minus-2 in the contest, which turned lopsided as the Hurricanes took over in the second period. Bailey has a goal and three points (two on the man advantage) through the first four games of the season.
