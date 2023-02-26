Bailey (upper body) has accompanied the team on its road trip to Winnipeg and Minnesota, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey has already missed the last four games due to the injury, but it's encouraging that he's traveling with the team. That being said, the Islanders haven't announced whether Bailey will play Sunday versus the Jets. Bailey has been a disappointment all around this season, with only six goals and 21 points in 54 games. The team would love to move him and his contract by Friday's trade deadline, but such a trade is unlikely to materialize.