Bailey (upper body) has accompanied the team on their road trip to Winnipeg and Minnesota, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey has already missed the last four games due to the injury. It would seem that if he weren't going to play on this quick two-game road trip, the team would've left him on Long Island. That being said, the Islanders haven't announced if Bailey will play Sunday versus the Jets or if he is a game-time decision. Bailey has been a disappointment all around this season, with only six goals and 21 points in 54 games. The team would love to move him and his contract by Friday's trade deadline, but that would seem extremely unlikely.