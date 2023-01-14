Bailey only has one goal and five assists in his last 13 games.

You can go up and down the lineup for the Islanders to point out streaks like this. Bailey only has six goals and 17 points in 39 games this season and has yet to score more than 18 goals in any season. The Islanders are currently not in a playoff spot, and if that continues, they will have decisions to make as the trade deadline approaches. Bailey's contract could make him extremely difficult to move, and he wouldn't bring back much in any trade, but they might have other players who could be more attractive to playoff teams.