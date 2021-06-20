Bailey scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Bailey took a slick cross-ice pass from Brock Nelson and powered a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy from the right circle, opening the scoring 5:30 into the second period. The goal was Bailey's sixth of the postseason but his first in the last five games. The longtime Islander has produced 13 points through 16 playoff contests.