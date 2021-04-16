Bailey (undisclosed) will not suit up for Friday's tilt with the Bruins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic
Bailey was a game-time call for Monday's contest but there hasn't been much information about what he's dealing with. The 31-year-old has scored 25 points with a plus-9 rating through 43 games this season. He'll be questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
