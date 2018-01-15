Islanders' Josh Bailey: Out Monday

Bailey (lower body) won't play Monday in Montreal, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Bailey didn't accompany the team to Montreal and thus will miss his third straight game. It would seem unlikely that he will play Tuesday versus the Devils also as the Isles may want him to get in a practice or two before playing in a game. Bailey can be a free agent after the season and is setting himself up for a big payday with 12 goals and 38 assists in 42 games.