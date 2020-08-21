Bailey scored an empty-net goal and added two assists Thursday in a 4-0 win over Washington in Game 5.

Bailey put the finishing touches on the Capitals, finding the empty net with 1:29 left on the clock to secure the series win. Earlier in the game, Bailey had assisted on a pair of Anthony Beauvillier goals that staked the Islanders to a 2-0. The 30-year Bailey had two goals and four assists in the series and has 10 points in nine playoff games overall.