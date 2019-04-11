Islanders' Josh Bailey: Plays hero in OT
Bailey scored the overtime winner during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The 29-year-old had a chance to win it in the dying seconds of the third period and rang his shot off the post, but Bailey made no mistake in extra time, burying the rebound after Mathew Barzal's backhand attempt also found iron. Bailey was on a roll to close out the regular season, scoring two goals and six points in the last eight games, and it looks like he's carried that momentum with him into the playoffs.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ends scoring drought in style•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Scores fifth point in six games•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Snags assist in loss to Philly•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Finds twine versus Flames•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Six points in last five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...