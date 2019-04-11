Islanders' Josh Bailey: Plays hero in OT

Bailey scored the overtime winner during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The 29-year-old had a chance to win it in the dying seconds of the third period and rang his shot off the post, but Bailey made no mistake in extra time, burying the rebound after Mathew Barzal's backhand attempt also found iron. Bailey was on a roll to close out the regular season, scoring two goals and six points in the last eight games, and it looks like he's carried that momentum with him into the playoffs.