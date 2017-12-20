Islanders' Josh Bailey: Point streak extends to six games

Bailey recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Detroit.

This makes six consecutive games with a point for Bailey, which includes five goals, six assists and four straight multi-point showings. He's been an elite offensive contributor for most of the season and has thrived alongside John Tavares and Anders Lee in all situations. Even with his placement among the league's top scorers, there's still a chance Bailey is undervalued in some fantasy settings.