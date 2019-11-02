Islanders' Josh Bailey: Pots game-winner, assist
Bailey scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Bailey was the toe on a beautiful tic-tac-toe sequence, blasting a one-timer past Andrei Vasilevskiy from the right faceoff circle with just over seven minutes left in the third period. The goal, Bailey's fifth of the year, put the Isles up 3-1 and held up as the winning goal. He also assisted on Derick Brassard's empty-netter in the final minute. The 30-year-old is off to a good start in 2019-20 with five goals and 11 points through 12 games.
