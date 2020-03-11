Islanders' Josh Bailey: Practices with team

Bailey (undisclosed) practiced with the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey missed the final two periods of the Islanders 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks on Tuesday. The team never announced the exact nature of the injury, not even if it was a lower or upper body ailment. It doesn't seem to matter as Bailey is expected to play Thursday in Calgary. Bailey has 14 goals, 29 assists, and is a minus-12 in 68 games for the Islanders this season as this campaign will again be another in which he doesn't reach the 20-goal mark.