Bailey (upper body) is back at practice Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bailey has missed the last three games, after he was injured Feb. 17 against the Penguins. Bailey's best season was in 2017-18, when he had 18 goals and 53 assists. He has tumbled down the scoring stats since, and has six goals and 21 points in 54 games this season.
