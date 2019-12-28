Play

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Produces helper Friday

Bailey had an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Bailey found new linemate Ross Johnston for the goal at 5:50 of the first period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Bailey. The 30-year-old now has 23 points, 47 shots and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests this season.

