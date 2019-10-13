Islanders' Josh Bailey: Provides goal in shootout win
Bailey scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers.
Bailey potted his second goal of the season late in the second period, when he finished off an odd-man rush to put the Islanders up 2-1. After being held off the scoresheet in the season opener, Bailey has since picked up at least one point in three of his last four, with two goals and two assists in that stretch. He'll look to keep things going Monday against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis.
