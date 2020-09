Bailey recorded two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Bailey's contributions to the offense were timely -- he assisted on Brock Nelson's go-ahead goal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau's empty-netter, both late in the third period. It was Bailey's fourth two-assist effort in his last seven contests. The play-making winger has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in as many games during the postseason.