Bailey notched a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Bailey had the secondary helper on Oliver Wahlstrom's tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Bailey also set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the second. Through 21 games this season, Bailey has collected two goals, 10 assists, 36 shots on net and a plus-2 rating.